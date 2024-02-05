Anderson: 2024’s Radio Talent Must Serve Multi-Dimensions

Certainty and security have always been relatively scarce elements for radio personalities, but with economic trouble forcing consolidation across every level of the industry and the rise of artificial intelligence, what are the best ways for air talent to survive and thrive?

This was the subject of a webinar between Workhouse Media CEO and talent agent Paul Anderson led by Benztown CEO Andreas Sannemann and P1’s Ken Benson, where they discussed the state of radio in 2024, modern skills that talent need, what managers are looking for, how to negotiate, and, of course, AI.

Anderson opened described the difference between who he jokingly calls “The Have Yachts and the Have Nots,” saying that successful talent and stations “own their mountains” and consistently find ways to bring in greater revenue. Saying content is still king, Anderson highlighted the critical role of radio talents in creating content that resonates with listeners, emphasizing that the strength of the radio lies in its ability to forge personal connections through stories, music, and conversations.

He advised radio professionals to view their careers as an asset class, akin to a financial portfolio. Talent should continuously invest in their skills and personal brand to remain relevant and valuable to their stations and audiences. The unique relationship between radio personalities and their listeners is what differentiates radio from other forms of media. Anderson argued that this connection is the industry’s superpower, urging talents to nurture and prioritize it.

Anderson acknowledged the financial and operational struggles the radio industry has faced, especially highlighted by the challenges of 2023. He suggested that talents who can maintain or grow their audience share are in a strong position to negotiate and succeed. He recommends that radio personalities adopt an entrepreneurial approach, be proactive about their career development, and seek out new opportunities to engage with their audience beyond traditional broadcasts.

With AI’s ongoing and inevitable widespread integration with radio, Anderson acknowledged the anxieties it brings but emphasized the irreplaceable value of human connection in broadcasting. He believes that while AI can assist in certain operational aspects, it cannot replicate the emotional depth and authenticity that human talents bring to their audience.

Anderson advised talents to own their success by being innovative, understanding their audience deeply, and using multiple platforms to engage with them. This includes social media, podcasts, and personal appearances, extending their influence beyond the airwaves.

When proposing new ideas or changes to programming, Anderson stressed the importance of collaboration with station management. Presenting ideas in a way that aligns with the station’s goals and audience needs can lead to more successful outcomes than confrontation.

Despite radio’s current challenges, Anderson expressed optimism for the future. He believes that the medium will continue to evolve and remain relevant as long as it focuses on its core strength: the deep, human connection between on-air talent and listeners.

The full webinar can be viewed here.