Wisconsin Public Radio seeks a warm, welcoming classical music lover to serve WPR listeners by helping to develop and host a new afternoon/evening drive-time program as part of our growing classical music service. This person will host a live, 3-hour weekday show from WPR’s Milwaukee studios in the historic Brewery District (other WPR locations could work, but Milwaukee is strongly preferred.) The ideal candidate has deep knowledge of and passion for classical music, from mainstream to crossover and culturally diverse works. This host possesses the skills and aptitude to create appealing programs, conduct interviews, pronounce foreign languages, operate broadcast equipment, and connect with state and local classical communities. Technical training provided.

The Classical Music Host reports to the Network Director, and works closely with the Music Librarian, Digital Database Manager, classical hosts and others in the Music Department.

Wisconsin Public Radio is one of the largest public radio organizations in the country, serving nearly a half-million unique listeners through two networks, 38 broadcasting locations, robust digital services and full studios in seven cities.

WPR’s classical music service is committed to sharing the work of composers, conductors and performers from diverse cultures and ethnicities, especially those who have been historically underrepresented in broadcast media.

Responsibilities:

Contributes to preparation and editorial decision-making, hosts programs, and participates in promotional appearances in support of high quality programming production.

30% Delivers on-air content for various platforms that may include facilitating on-air conversations and/or providing informational content for audiences

30% Develops and contributes content that may include interviewing sources, programming music, writing stories and completing other necessary production tasks as assigned to create content

5% Maintains familiarity with studio equipment and applicable technology for production and/or broadcast

5% May represent the unit at public events, participating in promotional, community, and fundraising events as necessary

5% Serves as a resource for questions and projects

5% Tests and operates studio broadcasting technology and equipment

10% Creates a welcoming, personality-driven drive-time experience that serves Wisconsin audiences through a wide variety of classical music, features and related cultural content

5% Caters specifically to the newest WPR market, Milwaukee, as well as to the existing core market of classical listeners in the Madison area and elsewhere statewide

5% Follows social media and web-based best practices to engage and communicate with WPR digital audiences

Qualifications:

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience as a radio host, or in related broadcast, digital hosting, or public performance media

Substantial knowledge of classical music titles, composers and performers

Ability to pronounce or learn to pronounce the variety of names, titles, etc. that are common in classical music

Warm, conversational hosting style

Experience/familiarity with audio production and related software systems

Excellent writing and speaking skills, including grammar usage; ability to speak extemporaneously

Ability to work effectively and independently in a deadline-driven, public-facing environment

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Previous experience in classical music public radio or other nonprofit radio broadcasting

Experience programming classical music for broadcast

Experience producing digital content (articles, interviews, podcasts, etc.)

Experience performing classical music, or working with classical ensembles or other performing arts organizations

For more information on the position and how to apply, please visit: https://jobs.wisc.edu/jobs/classical-music-host-milwaukee-wisconsin-united-states