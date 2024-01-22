Lowe’s Leans On Radio As Winter Weather Ravages The US

In the wake of extreme cold and snow across much of the US, home improvement chain Lowe’s is taking full advantage of both the weather and radio’s reach. The brand rebounded to the number one spot in Media Monitor’s weekly list of radio’s top national advertisers.

During the week of January 15-21, the collective number of spot plays for the top five accounts amounted to 251,872 ads, maintaining the pattern of heavy play into the new year.

Lowe’s climb from the seventh position the previous week to the top spot shows how they used AM/FM to tap into a national need for heaters, generator, shovels, and snowblowers.

Progressive slipped from the leading position to a close second place after back to back weeks on top. Vicks held steady in third.