Audacy, iHeart, and SiriusXM Help NYC Non-Profit Raise $1m

NYC-based non-profit WhyHunger wrapped up its annual Hungerthon campaign, raising seven figures with the united help of three major radio companies. Audacy New York, SiriusXM, and iHeartMedia New York all pitched in to tackle the root causes of hunger in the US.

Listeners supported Hungerthon 2023 through contributions and by bidding on unique auction items, including a guest DJ spot on SiriusXM, a Vespa with an autographed seat by various artists including Kelly Clarkson and David Guetta provided by iHeartMedia, and a Bruce Springsteen Autographed 1952 Fender Reissue Telecaster Guitar.

The campaign also featured a live Hungerthon Day via Audacy New York’s radio stations, including WFAN and WCBS 880.

The final total was north of $1 million. Money raised will be used to connect people with nutritious food and supporting grassroots hunger-elimination organizations in the US.

WhyHunger Executive Director Jenique Jones said, “We’re incredibly grateful for another successful Hungerthon campaign. This time-honored holiday tradition would not be possible without the steadfast support of our radio and celebrity partners, alongside the thousands of supporters who gave their hard-earned money to support our work. Food is a basic human right and thanks to this year’s campaign we are one step closer to making this framework a reality for all.”