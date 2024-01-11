Jazzy To Start Atlanta Mornings As Atlanta’s V-103 Expands

Audacy Atlanta is making two talent additions to V-103 (WVEE). Jazzy McBee joins The Big Tigger Morning Show as co-host beginning January 16, while the station also welcomes Danie B for middays effective immediately.

Jazzy McBee joined Streetz 94.5 as a co-host and later took over the weekday midday timeslot with her own show. McBee has been awarded numerous proclamations and honors, including the Georgia State Capitol “Women in Radio,” the House of Representatives and Senate, The City of Atlanta-Women in Radio & Community and Atlanta City Council Recognition.

Atlanta native Danie B comes from Florida’s Star 94.5 (WCFB), Power 95.3 (WPYO), Hot 101.5 (WTBV) and 101.9 AMP Radio (WQMP). She also previously served as co-host of Danie and Kevin Mornings and Assistant Director of Branding and Programming at Power 95.3. During a stint in Albany, NY in 2013, she was an afternoon personality and later a morning host on Jamz 96.3 (WAJZ). While there, she also hosted live weekend shows on K104.7 (WSPK) in Poughkeepsie and Audacy Boston’s WBGB. She also hosted middays on Z97.1 (WZRT) in Rutland, VT.

WVEE VP of Programming and Brand Manager Reggie Rouse said, “Danie B is very creative and has already given us a glimpse of what she has in store for middays, and Jazzy is going to turn up with Big Tigger in the morning.”

“I can’t tell you enough about how excited and grateful I am for the opportunity to be a part of such an influential radio station,” said McBee. “I look forward to doing great things and bringing a fresh perspective to the airwaves. Thank you to the entire Audacy family! I can’t wait to talk to you, Atlanta, on THE PEOPLE’S STATION, V103!”

Danie B added, “It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to be on air in my hometown on the station that made me fall in love with radio. I’ve always wanted to be on V-103, and I am so grateful to Dave Richards, Rick Caffey and Reggie Rouse for seeing something in me and allowing me to prove myself on this iconic brand. I don’t take it for granted, and after ten years away from Atlanta, I’m more than ready to come back home!”