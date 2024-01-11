FOX News’ Will Cain Able To Turn Cameras On For Syndication

FOX News Audio’s The Will Cain Show & Podcast will make a big move to FOX News Digital platforms starting January 15. The program gives perspective on daily headlines through in-depth interviews, and will now air live with video on FOXNews.com.

In addition to FOX News Digital, The Will Cain Show will be made available on YouTube and be produced for national syndication. Cain joined FOX News in 2020, with his duties also including help with Fox & Friends Weekend next to Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth.

Cain commented, “This is it! This is what I want to be a part of in our national conversation. More. More engagement, more debate, more dangerous conversations, more free thinking, more fun.”