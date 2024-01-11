CRS To Examine Personalities’ Job In Stations’ Successes

Country Radio Seminar has unveiled its 2024 research presentation, “…But They Have a Great Personality: On Air Talent And Their Role On All Platforms.” This year’s study will focus on the impact and influence of on-air personalities.

Scheduled for Thursday, February 29th, the CRS presentation will explore key areas crucial to the evolution of radio broadcasting. It will address various radio platforms, including terrestrial, satellite, and Digital Service Providers, as well as what audiences seek in their listening experiences, the distinctiveness of personalities as a competitive advantage, the relevance of “live and local” content, the enduring value of top-quality content, and how personality-driven approaches resonate across different life groups in Country music consumption.

For the presentation, CRS has partnered with the research firm Smith Geiger Group.

This collaboration underscores CRS’s longstanding commitment to providing the country music community with valuable insights into listener trends, habits, and preferences. These endeavors aim to empower broadcasters with deeper market understanding, facilitating their path to greater success.

CRS Research Committee Chair Clay Hunnicutt shared, “This year at CRS we’re going to dive right into the talent pool. With the Smith Geiger Group, we’ll show what the Country audience is looking for in their daily listening, and where and when personalities on all platforms are a help, a hindrance, or a point of differentiation. You’ll leave with some amazing takeaways and action points to get the most out of your key personalities, and you’ll be able to put your money where your ‘mouths’ are.”

Registration for CRS 2024 is now available here.