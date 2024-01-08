David Field To Audacy Staff: Bankruptcy Is ‘Dawn of a New Era’

Following Audacy’s announcement that it has filed for bankruptcy as part of its financial restructuring, CEO David Field sent an internal memo to all company staff outlining what he calls, “A positive step forward for Audacy and our stakeholders, including our employees.”

The restructuring agreement, reached with a supermajority of debtholders, will reduce Audacy’s debt from around $1.9 billion to approximately $350 million as part of a “prepackaged” Chapter 11 process.

In his memo, obtained by Radio Ink, Field referenced other Chapter 11 restructurings, including those of iHeartMedia and Cumulus, while blaming the situation on, “The sustained macro and secular challenges over the past four years.”

He pledges, “Audacy will operate normally during this process. There will be no disruption to your wages and benefits. Our current leadership team will continue to lead the Company and day-to-day roles and responsibilities will not change.”

“We have navigated the storm and steadfastly executed our strategic transformation plan, investing in our people, platforms, content and technology to enhance our competitive position. As a result, we are unquestionably a much stronger company today in serving our listeners and customers than ever before. But the duration and severity of the perfect storm has necessitated the actions we are announcing today. To be clear, these actions are strictly to address our balance sheet issues and do not reflect on the strength of our business and its future,” remarked Field.

“Today marks the dawn of a new era for Audacy with a robust balance sheet that will facilitate our future growth and performance. I fully recognize that this has been a difficult period as we have coped with a long stretch of challenges and uncertainty.

I want to express my deep appreciation for the extraordinary commitment and resilience you have demonstrated through the turbulence as we have remained diligently focused on delivering the best experience for our listeners and advertisers. I would ask each of you to maintain your focus on serving our customers as we transition and look forward to capitalizing on our opportunities and to better times ahead.”

Field will hold hold an all-staff webinar later Monday to provide further details.