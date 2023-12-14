UK’s Adelicious Chooses Realm As US Podcast Partner

Scripted podcast production company Realm is partnering with UK-based independent podcast hosting and monetization network Adelicious. In this deal, Realm will exclusively represent Adelicious’ array of shows for advertising in the US market. This collaboration includes Noiser productions like Real Dictators, Real Survival Stories, and Short History Of…, as well as Intelligence Squared and Super Great Kids’ Stories.

This partnership is one of many significant acquisitions for Realm in 2023. Realm’s network has more than tripled this year, following successful partnerships with media entities like IGN, children’s and family content providers like Rebel Girls, Pinna, and GoKidGo, and women’s lifestyle network Lipstick & Vinyl.

Realm VP Mary Assadullahi said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Adelicious to bring their impressive slate to more advertisers and listeners. Adelicious has built an incredible network in the UK and we are excited to work with them to bolster their presence and success with US audiences and brands. It’s great to close out Realm’s year on such a high note.”

Adelicious Managing Director Andrew Goldsmith added, “From the first conversation with the team at Realm, it was clear that we’re on the same page about the podcasting market and the opportunities ahead of us. What’s more, we quickly realised that our company values and culture are a great match. This makes partnering with Realm an exciting and natural choice for us as we look to continue to grow our performance in the US and around the world.”