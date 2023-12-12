Warner Bros. Discovery Signs Podcast Alliance With Spotify

Spotify and Warner Bros. Discovery have entered into a partnership to enhance the TV and film giant with podcast distribution and monetization. Spotify’s Megaphone will now be responsible for hosting and distributing Warner Bros. Discovery’s range of podcasts.

Series from networks like HBO, Max, CNN, CNN en Español, Bleacher Report, WBD Sports, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies Network, and truTV will benefit from Megaphone’s hosting and distribution services.

Additionally, Spotify will also play a key role in monetizing these podcasts through its Spotify Audience Network, an audio-first advertising marketplace. Over the past year, the Spotify Audience Network has seen a 45% growth in advertiser participation and more than a 70% increase in opted-in publishers.

Warner Bros. Discovery podcast portfolio includes notable titles such as CNN’s All There Is with Anderson Cooper, HBO’s The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, TCM’s The Plot Thickens, and WBD Sports’ The Steam Room.