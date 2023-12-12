Elon Musk Biographer Goes Beyond Book In New Podcast

Walter Isaacson, most recently known for his bestselling biography on Elon Musk, has released a four-part podcast series with iHeartPodcasts and Kaleidoscope. The series, titled On Musk, follows Isaacson’s experience shadowing the enigmatic Musk.

The series deals with capturing the highs and lows of chronicling a figure known for his work in rocket science, electric cars, and social media. Joining Isaacson in this podcast is author and journalist Evan Ratliff, who sits down with Isaacson to delve into the untold stories behind the biography and Isaacson’s insights gained as an observer in Silicon Valley.

Isaacson is a renowned biographer with works on Jennifer Doudna, Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, and Albert Einstein. His career includes serving as a professor of history at Tulane, CEO of the Aspen Institute, chair of CNN, and editor of Time, earning the National Humanities Medal in 2023.

Ratliff is an award-winning investigative journalist, author of The Mastermind, and host of podcasts PERSONA and Longform. Ratliff’s work has been featured in Wired, The New Yorker, and Bloomberg Businessweek. He is also known for co-founding The Atavist Magazine and Pop-Up Magazine.