Eliseo ‘Short-E’ Cierra Dances To PD Beat At Boston’s ‘Rumba’

iHeartMedia Boston has announced the appointment of Eliseo “Short-E” Cierra as the new Program Director for Rumba 97.7 (WZRM). While Cierra steps in as Program Director, WZRM’s former director, Antonio “Tony Banana” Rodriguez, will continue with iHeart in an undisclosed role.

Cierra’s journey in radio began with an internship at 106 KMEL in San Francisco; over the years becoming an on-air personality and later serving as Music Director. His prior experience also includes programming responsibilities at WBTT & WZJZ in Fort Myers/Naples.

iHeartMedia Boston SVP of Programming Dylan Sprague said, “I’ve been a fan of Short-E for a long time and know that his energy, passion and leadership will allow him to thrive as Rumba’s Program Director in Boston’s vibrant, growing Latin community. We’ve seen incredible growth in Rumba’s first two years, and we anticipate more success under Short-E’s leadership.”

Cierra stated, “I couldn’t be more humbled to join an amazing and legendary team at iHeartRadio in Boston. Rumba 97.7 has a strong familia and I’m excited to join the fiesta and experience the Latin community that I’ve heard so much about. Viva Rumba en Boston!”