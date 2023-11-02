‘Call Chelsea Peretti’ Returns Under Will Ferrell’s Podcast Banner

iHeartMedia, in collaboration with Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Podcast Network, is restarting Call Chelsea Peretti. Helmed by actor and comedian Chelsea Peretti, the unique call-in podcast series is set to return with thematic episodes starting November 9.

Just like before, Chelsea will chat with callers while weaving in expert guest interviews. Listeners can leave a voicemail at 213-789-7589 or try to call in live by following @callchelseaperetti on Instagram and TikTok.

One upcoming episode will a feature conversation with Dr. David Langer, the neurosurgeon known for his role in Netflix’s Emergency NYC and Lenox Hill. Other episodes detail a bear attack survivor’s tale, a couple’s journey turning their lawn into a wildflower paradise, and even a segment suggesting that geese might be the world’s deadliest animals. Chelsea’s also adding live content like viral recipes and makeup demos.

Peretti commented, “I’m thrilled to join the Big Money Players network. I never ran ads on my original podcast, so I’m beyond excited to share my take on corporate sponsorship with my fans.”