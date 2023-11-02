National Museum of Broadcasting Picks Fitting Spot In Pittsburgh

103 years to the day of the first commercial radio broadcast, a press conference was held in Pittsburgh to announce that the National Museum of Broadcasting will be built only a few yards away from where that broadcast originated. The new museum aims to offer an immersive, interactive experience shedding light on the historical trajectory of broadcast and electronic media.

The site for the museum is a vacant bank building that stands opposite the Keystone Commons and near the site of the original KDKA Radio studios. The bank building offers over 10,000 square feet of space for exhibitions, storage, and preservation space. The NMB is dedicated to preserving the heritage of radio, television, and associated industries. It envisions becoming a significant tourist attraction, drawing visitors globally.

No opening date for the museum has been set.

At the press conference’s conclusion, a historical marker was unveiled to commemorate the site’s legacy as the birthplace of radio and media in 1920. Hayley Haldeman of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission spoke about the marker’s significance, saying, “This rededicated marker, honoring the birthplace of radio and media in 1920, joins more than 2,500 markers spread throughout the state. These markers collectively tell the story of the remarkable individuals, locations, and events that have shaped our Commonwealth’s legacy.”

NMB president Bill Hillgrove stated, “Our museum will be more than a bunch of dusty old radios and TVs, although we have plenty of them. It will be an experience…to show how electronic media began and evolved in immersive and interactive ways.”