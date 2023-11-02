Amid Delisting Warning Stress, Beasley Posts Decline For Q3

Wednesday marked Beasley Media Group’s turn to reveal its third-quarter financial results for 2023. The unveiling showed a disappointing return, coming in under analyst projections and sinking 5.79% year over year. CEO Caroline Beasley and CFO Marie Tedesco discussed the decline in net revenue, which fell to $60.12 million from the previous year’s $63.82 million.

National revenue decreased by 8%, with political considerations bringing it down by 20%, and local revenue saw a 6% drop. On a same-station metric, revenue declined by 4.7%, with Station Operating Income reducing by 9.3% in Q3. Consumer services continued as Beasley’s largest revenue category, though it decreased by 1.8%, as noted by Tedesco.

However, digital advertising did see some growth, offering a silver lining in the overall downturn. Despite these setbacks, digital revenue managed to grow by 9.1% in Q3. Caroline Beasley stressed the importance of digital revenue and set the aim of having it contribute between 20% and 30% of the company’s total revenue. She also highlighted a 22% boost in new local business revenue for the quarter.

A sharp $59.1 million rise in total operating expenses to $145.6 million was attributed to a non-cash FCC license impairment loss of $78.2 million and an additional $10.58 million in goodwill impairment losses.

Beasley’s eSports division also hit a string of bad luck in Q3 – after buying the Houston Outlaws, one of twenty teams in the professional Overwatch League, Activision-Blizzard announced it would be shuttering the league due to internal restructuring. The silver lining for Beasley is that the league will pay out to team owners for the loss, which Caroline Beasley said would be put toward company debt.

This all comes as Beasley is under the pressure of a Nasdaq delisting warning, with the share price not rising above the $1 threshold since August 30. However, the sale of WJBR-FM fetched $5 million, aiding in repurchasing another $10 million of senior secured notes at a discount. Caroline Beasley confirmed a year-to-date debt reduction of $13 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, a downturn is expected, largely due to the absence of cyclical political advertising in a non-election year, with a slight upturn expected in December.

The company stated the goal is to get free cash flow positive in 2024, with political revenue forecasted to be around $11 million in the year ahead. Caroline Beasley closed the call with an overall sense of cautious optimistic, hoping for an improvement in advertising and economic conditions.