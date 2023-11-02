Legendary Marketer Jeff Charney Added To Forecast 2024 Lineup

He is the man responsible for the Aflac Duck, as well as Progressive’s Flo and Dr. Rick. He is heralded as one of the most disruptive CMOs of all time. Now, in a rare appearance, legendary marketer Jeff Charney will lead the conversation at Forecast 2024.

The former Progressive and Aflac CMO left corporate America at the top of his game last year to start an “invite-only” nationwide marketing collective called MKHSTRY. This new game-changing startup follows a scarcity model, working only with the bravest founders, brands, and individuals to disrupt existing business models to make history. We’re talking Uber, OpenAI, Spotify, Tesla, Airbnb…

See if you can hang with the breakneck pace of this provocative and unique “Conver-tation,” where you will understand marketing, creativity, and relevance from the C-Suite and beyond. In the new age of nontraditional, code-cracking marketing and AI, Jeff will transport you through an immersive, rapid-fire presentation, joined by the one and only Mike McVay.

As MKHSTRY operates on a scarcity model, Jeff’s team limits his public appearances, and Forecast is IT for the year. Be brave enough to experience it live … buckle up!

About Forecast 2024

Now in its 21st year, Forecast is broadcast media’s most prestigious leadership conference. Presented by Streamline Publishing’s Radio + Television Business Report and Radio Ink, and co-chaired by Catherine Badalamente of Graham Media Group and David Santrella of Salem Media Group, Forecast provides unprecedented opportunities for learning, networking, and conversation with our industry’s top leaders.

Forecast 2024 takes place at the Harvard Club in New York City on November 15, 2023. Register online today!