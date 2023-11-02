Audacy Makes Easy Choice To Renew ‘We Can Do Hard Things’

Audacy has renewed its contract with Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Amanda Doyle for the trio’s podcast, We Can Do Hard Things. Since its debut in May 2021, the podcast has witnessed Amanda’s evolving role, with Wambach transitioning from a guest appearance to a permanent co-host spot.

The podcast, recognized for its candid conversations, has hosted an impressive list of guests, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, and Jane Fonda. The upcoming episodes for 2023-2024 are set to feature personalities like Dolly Parton, Alanis Morissette, and Roxane Gay.

Glennon’s forthcoming episodes will touch upon her personal struggles, including her anorexia diagnosis in early 2023, and her path to recovery. Concurrently, listeners will get insights into Amanda’s challenges with burnout and Abby’s therapeutic journey to embrace and express her emotions.

While all new episodes will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays across various platforms, select episodes will premiere earlier exclusively on the Audacy app as part of the new deal.

The trio said, “We’re very proud of the purposeful and powerful conversations, connections, and community we’ve built with our incredible Pod Squad of listeners across the country and the empowering journey we’re on together on We Can Do Hard Things. Audacy has been a wonderful and invaluable partner whose support helps us bring our mission and vision to life on every episode, and we look forward to continued impact and connection.”

Audacy EVP of Podcasts Jenna Weiss-Berman added, “Glennon, Abby, and Amanda are nothing short of a phenomenon–their heart, empathy, candor, and willingness to be vulnerable and share their deepest personal experiences have resonated and created a bond with millions of listeners around the world. They’re an incredibly important part of the Audacy family. As we look to 2024 and beyond, we’re excited to take We Can Do Hard Things to the next level, nurturing the growth of the Pod Squad and working with our existing and new advertising partners to create meaningful, high-impact engagements with this dedicated community.”