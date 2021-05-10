Best Selling Author’s First Podcast

Cadence13 has partnered with Glennon Doyle for her first podcast. ‘We Can Do Hard Things’ will feature Doyle encouraging listeners to embrace the messiness of life with candid conversations about mental health, recovery, love, relationships and parenting.

“Because we experienced the hardship of the pandemic collectively, many of us finally acknowledged what was true before COVID and will be true after: That life is freaking HARD,” said Doyle. “We are all doing hard things every single day – things like loving and losing caring for children and parents; forging and ending friendships; battling addiction, illness, and loneliness; struggling in our jobs, our marriages, and our divorces; setting boundaries; and fighting for equality, purpose, freedom, joy, and peace.”

“Glennon is the very definition of a phenomenon—a force of nature whose authenticity, searing honesty, and ability to confront life’s biggest challenges head on, and with a sense of humor, have resonated with millions of fans around the world,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13.