New AfroTech Podcast

Blavity and The Black Effect Podcast Network are teaming up to distribute ‘Black Tech Green Money with Will Lucas’. Will Lucas is an entrepreneur, content creator, and the Brand Manager at AfroTech.

“Black Tech Green Money is a podcast for us, by us—designed to help us find our path to wealth and legacy in tech,” said Lucas. “With Charlamagne and The Black Effect Podcast Network, we’re set up to reach so many more people all over the world.”

The podcast presents the stories of successful Black entrepreneurs and technologists, as well as actionable advice and wealth-building strategies.

Episodes drop on Tuesdays.