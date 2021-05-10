Lee Abrams Webinar

Benztown and P1 Media Group will host a free webinar featuring legendary programmer Lee Abrams. ‘Next: Creating Amazing Radio’ is set for May 13.

Abrams will share his ideas for the future of radio, advice on how to engage young listeners and other topics. He’s a Grammy-winning producer and consultant to over 1,000 radio stations, 12 major print publications, television stations, cable networks, and several consumer products.

The 30-minute webinar will be hosted by Andreas Sannemann, CEO, Benztown, and Ken Benson, Partner, P1 Media Group. More information and registration can be found Here.