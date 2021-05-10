Cryptocurrency True Crime Podcast

Exit Scam: The Death and Afterlife of Gerald Cotten, looks at the mysterious death of the founder of the Canadian digital currency platform, QuadrigaCx. The project is a partnership between Audacy, Treats Media and independent podcaster Aaron Lammer.

Gerald Cotten died in 2018 while on a honeymoon trip to India. His customers were told that the $215 million they’d deposited on the exchange was lost forever — because Gerry had forgotten to leave behind his passwords. But soon accountants discovered it wasn’t actually frozen. It was gone. The vaults had been emptied out 8 months before Cotten died.

New episodes will be available on Mondays through June 28.