New Morning Show For Z100

iHeartMedia New York’s Z100, is premiering ‘The Maxwell and Crystal Show,’ June 1. Crystal Rosas joins Z100 from Wild 94.9 in San Francisco, where she most recently served as the nighttime on-air talent.

“There aren’t enough words to describe how excited I am to be working with the super talented Crystal Rosas,” said Maxwell. “We cannot wait to take our show to the next level, and I think Crystal and I will make a great team.”

“My heart always knew that NYC is where I’m meant to be,” said Rosas. “So it’s truly an honor to call the legendary Z100 my new home.”

In addition, Z100 will welcome Josh Martinez to the program lineup. Martinez will handle evenings starting May 24. Martinez joins Z100 from Kiss 107 in Cincinnati, where he most recently served as the afternoon on-air talent and program director. He is also a host on the nationally syndicated ‘Hit Nation’ show.