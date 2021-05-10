Castronovo Signs New Deal

Paul Castronovo has signed a contract extension with iHeartMedia Miami. The agreement will keep ‘The Paul Castronovo Show’ on BIG 105.9 through 2026.

“I found my radio home at BIG 105.9 a long time ago and love it,” said Castronovo. “How can you call this work? Who else gets to laugh with their buddies for four hours a day and get paid for it? I’m excited to extend my relationship with iHeartMedia Miami for years to come. ”

“The Paul Castronovo Show,” is co-hosted by Heather Nelson and Mike Anderson. Castronovo joined WBGG-FM in 2006.

In addition, Heather Nelson has also extended her broadcast agreement for two additional years and will continue to serve as co-host for the show. She has been part of the show since 2018.