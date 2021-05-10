Middays For Mo Quick

Mo Quick has moved to Middays on HOT 107.9 (WHTA-FM), Atlanta. Quick is no stranger to Radio One Atlanta where she was an intern before going to Radio One’s WZAK in Cleveland.

“I am super excited to be able to talk with Atlanta and the surrounding cities once again, on a solo show,” said Quick. “I truly believe that being a native of Atlanta, a mom, a curator, a young business owner, in my late 20’s; all of these different elements, truly gives me the versatility to shine in Middays.”

“We’re extremely excited for Mo Quick to take over Middays on HOT 107.9. She is a great talent, an influencer, and will give her listeners a true connection for growth and success,” said Devin Steel, PD.