Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Moves Ad Sales To Gemini XIII

Gemini XIII’s United Stations has forged a fresh alliance with Yea Networks to oversee advertising sales for The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show. From 2024 onwards, all advertising initiatives for the morning show will be managed by USRN.

With more than 8 million weekly listeners, the nationally syndicated program is teaming with USRN to expand revenue streams and cross-platform potential.

Gemini XIII CEO Spencer Brown stated, “We are confident that sponsorships, cross-platform opportunities, and activations for brands will once again be a part of the media mix for clients looking to activate with female demos in a meaningful way.”

Yea Networks President Shawn Nunn commented, “We are excited to partner with United Stations Radio Networks…USRN is a leader in the radio industry, and we are confident that they will help us take the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show to the next level.”