Alana Mercedes Parks In Middays At Norfolk State’s WNSB

Norfolk State University Mass Communications and Journalism graduate student, Alana Coleman, known on-air as Alana Mercedes, is moving to middays on the university’s Hot 91 (WNSB). Alana, who previously held a weekend shift, starts the new role on November 6.

Mercedes’s show is a reintroduction of live and local programming to WNSB’s weekdays. Features will include song requests, prize giveaways, and segments on culture, fashion, and relationships. Along with the midday shift, Terry Tabb will take late nights, with Love After Dark.