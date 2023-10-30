JoJo Siwa Pens Multi-Project Podcast Deal With iHeart

Pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa debuted her new podcast JoJo Siwa Now on iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network on Monday, October 30. This marks Siwa’s first project in an exclusive lineup with iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network.

Siwa, who initially gained fame as a young dancer on Dance Moms and later pivoted to pop singing and YouTube, will utilize the podcast to provide an in-depth look into her life and career. The show promises interviews with key figures from her past, like her former dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, as well as her Dancing with the Stars partner Jenna Johnson.

The podcast aims to give Siwa’s followers a closer look into the person behind the headlines. The show will also feature Siwa’s best friends as guests, offering insights and discussions that go beyond her public persona.

“I am so excited for my fans to get to know me like never before. I’ve authentically shared my life online for over a decade and this podcast will dive even deeper into who I am and what makes me, me. I’m also incredibly lucky to have my very best friends join me as guests to laugh with me and get deep about life and who I am, separate from the headlines,” said Siwa. “I am thrilled to introduce JoJo Siwa Now as the first of many projects I’m working on with iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network. I can’t wait for you to hear it!”

iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson remarked, “JoJo’s authenticity and global influence align perfectly with The Outspoken Podcast Network’s mission to provide unfiltered and empowering content. We are so excited for JoJo to lend her voice to this mission as we continue to build a space for Gen Z talent and listeners everywhere to celebrate who they are.”