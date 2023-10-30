Wendy’s Uses ‘Burger Crime’ Podcast To Expand In The UK

As fast-food chain Wendy’s focuses on U.K. expansion, the brand has released a seven-episode true crime-style podcast named The Burger Files. This unconventional marketing strategy aims to raise awareness of both the brand and its flagship burger, the Baconator.

Comedian Sarah Barron hosts the show, while comedy writer Joel Morris contributes to the script. Morris has worked on projects ranging from Paddington to 8 Out of 10 Cats. Over 100 pages of scripts were prepared for the series, which culminates in a Halloween-special episode that ties all the “burger crimes” together. The first episode of The Burger Files is already available, with the tagline “Lifting the bun on burger crime.”

The podcast is just one aspect of a larger campaign that also includes social media promotions, out-of-home advertising, and bus-side ads. With Wendy’s seeking to reach a broad audience, especially those unfamiliar with the brand, the campaign offers an intriguing alternative in the fast-food market.

VMLY&R Creative Director Dayoung Yun told AdWeek, “Wendy’s has a long history of innovation in telling their brand story in culture, and as one of the most popular genres of podcasting in the U.K., a spin on true crime seemed like the perfect way to tell consumers they have been settling for convenience over quality in their burgers.”

“Podcasts are a huge and growing opportunity. Everybody loves true crime, but they also love comedy. And it’s the ability for us to do our tongue-in-cheek approach that we still pride ourselves on,” said Lisa Deletroz, Wendy’s Regional Marketing Director.