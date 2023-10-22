Amaze Labs Introduces An AI Platform For Podcast Ad Spread

Amaze Media Labs has introduced Trailergram, a new ad product designed to help podcasters acquire and keep a dedicated audience. Utilizing AI targeting, Trailergram displays podcast ads on contextually relevant, high-quality websites. When users interact with these ads, they can view or listen to the podcast trailer, follow the show, and even opt in for updates about new episodes.

The platform offers real-time analytics, including metrics for trailer plays, ad views, and opt-ins. Trailergram is designed to cater to podcasters of various scales, from independent creators to expansive networks, with pricing based on a guaranteed number of podcast trailer plays.

To ensure transparency and accuracy, Amaze Media Labs has teamed up with Cloudflare for analytics. Trailergram emerges as the first product since Amaze’s acquisition of podcast ad network Rockable in March.

Amaze Media Labs Co-Founder Robert Tuchman said, “Without predictable and efficient tools to attract and keep listeners, even the best podcasts can struggle to thrive.” Fellow Co-Founder Brett Sklar added, “We’re in a unique position working with large brands and developing proprietary podcast technology.”