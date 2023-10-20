WDRV’s Sherman and Tingle To Host BFoA’s Chicago Media Mixer

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has released more information about its second Media Mixer in Chicago on November 1 from 6-8p. Following the success of its inaugural event in New York City in July, the sequel aims to provide a valuable networking platform for both industry veterans and newcomers.

Sherman and Tingle, the morning hosts from Hubbard Broadcasting Chicago’s The Drive 97.1 (WDRV) will serve as dual MCs for the free event. Attendees can look forward to complimentary wine and cocktails while networking with industry peers and higher-ups. The event also offers insights into how the BFOA supports those in the broadcasting field who are facing hardships.

Registration for the Media Mixer is open online. The first event, which was hosted by syndicated personality Angela Yee and featured a performance by pop artist YDE, drew a packed house at the iHeartRadio NYC studios.