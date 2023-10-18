Orbyt and CPR Promotions Form Canadian Radio Alliance

Orbyt Media and CPR Promotions have formed a partnership to make Paige Nienaber’s experience more widely available to Canadian radio stations. The ad sales agreement allows CPR Promotions to extend its marketing and promotions consultation services through barter.

CPR Promotions Founder Paige Nienaber, a three-time Promotional Consultant of the Year at the WorldWide Radio Summit, has consulted for iHeartMedia, Cumulus Media, and Alpha Media in the United States, as well as Rogers and Stingray in Canada.

Of the opportunity, Nienaber said, “People have always strived to master what to play, but what’s between what we play often gets forgotten. It’s the intangible that doesn’t go on a spreadsheet. With everyone playing variations of the same music, whoever has the best ideas is going to win.”

Orbyt Media Senior Manager Jennifer Morrison added, “We are excited to add CPR to our roster of best-in-class services and programming. Our client stations are always looking for opportunities to increase revenue and ad sales, and CPR is the ideal company to help achieve this goal.”