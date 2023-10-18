Expecting A Revenue Drought? Listen To Our Forecasters First

The buzz around the 2024 elections is loud and only getting louder. Experts predict record spending on political advertising. Interest rates are rising, impacting consumer behavior. Global conflicts are putting economists ill at ease for 2024.

What are you doing to navigate these trends and claim your share of advertising dollars?

Join us at Forecast 2024 for this exciting panel discussion that covers:

The windfall broadcasters can expect from campaign and issue spending

How the Fed’s economic policies and rising interest rates impact consumer spending and advertising budgets

The strong pockets of opportunity for broadcast advertising and the challenges of growing its share

This is a pivotal time for our industry, economy, and country.

Our Moderator

Andrew Rosen leads Miller Kaplan’s Media Group, which specializes in the operational and financial structures of broadcast and media clients. Beyond providing clients with revenue measurement, Rosen offers audit services within the media and broadcast industries. His knowledge and impact in the media and accounting fields have led to his committee membership in the Media Financial Management Association.

Our Panelists

Jackie Brooks is CEO of Bottom Line Marketing and a believer in brand elevation. With offices in West Palm Beach and Denver, her full-service agency caters to 65 markets across the country, building brands that stand out, convert, and grow.

Vincent Létang is EVP, Managing Partner of Global Market Intelligence at MAGNA, the market research and investment unit of IPG Mediabrands. Létang oversees the organization’s market research, forecasting, strategy, and advisory services. He is a regular panelist at the UBS Global Media Conference in New York and is frequently quoted in the trade and financial press.

Nicole Ovadia serves as BIA Advisory’s VP of Forecasting & Analysis, overseeing the forecasting process across all local media segments. She began her career as the editor of Inside Radio before a five-year stint in finance working for BNP Paribas, focusing on operations. She then spent 14 years at Emmis Communications at the corporate level in the Strategy Group, focusing on sales and acquisitions.

Steve Passwaiter is President of Silver Oak Political, a Washington, DC, political advisory firm helping media groups and organizations interested in improving their results from the political ad sector. He formerly led Kantar/CMAG, the political intelligence unit of Kantar Media, from 2016-21, leading it to record revenues. A well-known spokesperson on political ad spending and messaging strategies, he has been quoted in media outlets around the world.

About Forecast 2024

Now in its 21st year, Forecast is broadcast media’s most prestigious leadership conference. Presented by Streamline Publishing’s Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report, and co-chaired by Catherine Badalamente of Graham Media Group and David Santrella of Salem Media Group, Forecast provides unprecedented opportunities for learning, networking, and conversation with our industry’s top leaders.

Forecast 2024 takes place at the Harvard Club in New York City on November 15, 2023. Register online today!