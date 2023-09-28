The New Yorker’s Critics Go To Audio In New Podcast

The New Yorker magazine is taking its renowned critics section into the audio realm with the launch of Critics at Large, a weekly podcast that delves into arts and culture. The show features staff writers Vinson Cunningham, Naomi Fry, and Alexandra Schwartz, who engage in discussions ranging from classic literature to contemporary pop culture.

Cunningham, a staff writer with The New Yorker since 2016, is known for his versatile writing on subjects like theatre, books, and sports. Fry, who joined the magazine in 2018, focuses on high art and celebrity culture. Schwartz, also a staff writer since 2016, covers a broad spectrum including literature, film, TV, and theatre.

The first two episodes of Critics at Large are available now and explore varied topics such as “cringecore” in television and the myth-making surrounding Elon Musk. The podcast aims to offer listeners deeper insight into the world of arts, culture, and criticism, connecting themes across genres and historical contexts.

Produced by The New Yorker and Condé Nast Entertainment, Critics at Large is the latest addition to The New Yorker’s podcast lineup, which includes shows like The Political Scene and The New Yorker Radio Hour.