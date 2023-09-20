Bob Edwards Adds Rochester Brand Duties From Kansas City

Audacy has announced the appointment of Bob Edwards as the Brand Manager for 96.5 WCMF in Rochester, NY. He will also continue in his role as Brand Manager for The Rock 98.9 FM (KQRC) in Kansas City.

With a long history in the rock and classic rock genres, Edwards has previously served as Program Director of WZZU in Raleigh from 1994 to 1996 and as Operations Manager of WDCG from 2000 to 2003. He joined Audacy in 2003 as the Brand Manager of KQRC in Kansas City.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sue Munn said, “Bob’s long history of success in the rock and classic rock arenas makes him the perfect choice to continue and expand the WCMF legendary brand.”

“WCMF is one of a handful of truly legendary rock stations with more than 50 years of success in the format. It’s a real honor to be named Brand Manager of WCMF and work with Rochester’s dominant morning show, The Break Room. I thank Jeff Sottolano, Dave Richards, Vince Richards, and Sue Munn for this opportunity,” said Edwards.