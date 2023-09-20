Surviving El Chapo Returns For Season Two With 50 Cent

The gripping tale of Jay and Pete Flores, identical twins who went from being North America’s leading cocaine traffickers to government informants, continues in a new season of the podcast Surviving El Chapo. Set to premiere on October 4, the new episodes are produced by Lionsgate Sound and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Audio, in partnership with iHeartPodcasts.

The upcoming season aims to provide an in-depth look into the twins’ lives after their pivotal decision to cooperate with law enforcement to take down the notorious drug lord, El Chapo. Not only were their lives irrevocably altered, but the lives of their families, including their wives who now face possible prison sentences, were also deeply impacted. The podcast will offer an insider’s perspective on what it was like to confront El Chapo in court and will detail the brothers’ tumultuous 14-year journey through the prison system.

Lionsgate Sound and G-Unit Audio Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Charlie Webster, an investigative journalist, will co-host the podcast. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.