Send Us Your Blast From The Past: KRLD-AM, 1994

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Amy Lynn and features Mick Williams at KRLD-AM in Dallas back in December 1994.

Mick now hosts the syndicated Cyber-Line Poli-Tech program, but in those days he handled overnights on KRLD as Computer Roundtable Texas. This picture was taken two months before the station moved into The Ballpark at Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers. Alongside Mick (far right) are co-hosts the “Computer Tutor” and Charley Jones.

