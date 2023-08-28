Scott Stanford Is 1010 WINS Latest Anchor Addition

Veteran journalist Scott Stanford will be joining Audacy’s 1010 WINS in New York City as morning news anchor starting September 5. Stanford, a seven-time Emmy winner, has a history of roles including being a news and sports anchor at multiple New York area stations, including WCBS.

He is currently the co-host of The Suki & Scott Show on the USA Today Network. He joins Susan Richard, who was recently promoted to be the first female top-of-the-hour morning news anchor in the station’s history.

1010 WINS Brand Manager Ivan Lee said, “As we continue to reshape mornings on WINS, we’re delighted to welcome Scott Stanford into the mix. His impressive resume and wealth of experience in this market will undoubtedly enhance our commitment to delivering top-notch news coverage and engaging content to our listeners every morning.”

Stanford shared, “Like most life-long New Yorkers, my Dad was always listening to 1010 WINS in the car when I was a kid. As an adult, WINS has been my go-to station for news, traffic and weather. As a New York broadcaster, it’s an honor to now be one of the morning voices on this legendary station.”