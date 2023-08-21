WMGK’s Cord and Vassalotti To Fill DeBella Slot In Philadelphia

More than a month after Philadelphia morning radio staple John DeBella retired from Beasley Media Group’s 102.9 WMGK, the company has found his successors. The Matt Cord Show with Steve Vassalotti is set to debut on Tuesday, September 5th.

The show’s host, Matt Cord, makes the move to WMGK mornings from middays. Joining Cord is Steve Vassalotti, a former Producer and Co-host for The John DeBella Show. Vassalotti’s existing relationship with the WMGK morning audience is expected to make the transition to the new morning program smooth.

WMGK Program Director Bill Weston said, “This is one of the most obvious hires I’ve made. Having Matt’s market experience and music knowledge plus his easy-going nature with the added producing chops and additional perspective that Steve brings to the conversation is just a terrific pairing.”

Cord contributed, “I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to host mornings on ‘MGK. It goes without saying John DeBella is a tough act to follow. I’m excited to have Steve as my co-host as our friendship goes back to his intern days.”

Vassalotti added, “I’m excited to be teaming up with my friend, and someone I consider one of the smoothest air-talents around. And it’s nice to continue the tradition of balding morning hosts here at MGK.”