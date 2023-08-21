Corey Crockett’s Major Move: Now Audacy Programming Director

A year and a half after joining Audacy, the company announced Corey Crockett has been promoted to Director of Programming. Crockett has been instrumental in leading Audacy initiatives such as Hip Hop Made, I’m Listening, 1Thing, and Launch. He also played a key role in the rollout of partnerships with ReelWorld, USRN, and LiveNation.

Crockett has also been a personality on Audacy’s Channel Q, a station featuring music, news, and entertainment by and for the LGBTQ+ community, since March. Prior to joining the company, he served in on-air positions at iHeartMedia’s WWHT in Syracuse and WNOH in Norfolk, VA.

Audacy SVP of Programming Dave Richards said in an email to staff, “It’s rare when someone joins a team and immediately establishes creativity, structure, and leadership in such a short time. And on top of that, he does it all with a smile and a thank you.”