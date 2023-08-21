Veritonic Adds Former Spotify Algorithm Chief Jon Gibs As Advisor

Audio analytics and research provider Veritonic has announced a strategic partnership with former Spotify Global Director and Principal Data Scientist Jon Gibs. Gibs will act as an advisor, offering insights and guidance in the areas of audio research, creative testing, and attribution measurement.

During his tenure at Spotify, Gibs worked on the company’s recommendation algorithms and machine learning systems for recommending music to users based on their listening history and preferences.

Veritonic CEO Scott Simonelli said, “With his exceptional wealth of audio and data expertise, Jon will undoubtedly be a huge asset in refining our roadmap and fortifying the data-driven excellence that our platform provides leading brands, agencies, and publishers around the world.”

“With their innovative measurement and testing technology and an incomparable knowledge of audio, I am delighted to be stepping into an advisory role at Veritonic,” commented Gibs. “I believe strongly that Veritonic’s data-driven approach to audio advertising will help propel the audio marketplace to its next phase of growth. I look forward to contributing to the continued innovation of the platform, utilization of its capabilities, and releasing of new data that will move the audio industry at large forward.”