The ‘Big Three’ Still Rule Podcasting As Video And Audio Split

New findings by media research firm Coleman Insights and podcast consultancy Amplifi Media challenge traditional perceptions of podcasts as exclusively audio-based content. The study, titled “The New Rules of Podcasting on YouTube,” was based on the responses of 1,000 podcast listeners aged 15 to 64.

The survey found that 75% of respondents believe a podcast should be defined as “audio-only or available with video,” while 22% see a podcast as “audio-only,” and a mere 3% define it as “video-only.”

Furthermore, the research dispels the idea that most consumers rely on a single destination for podcasts, as 72% of respondents use multiple apps. However, a significant majority, 73%, prefer one of the “big three” platforms: Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

Coleman Insights VP Jay Nachlis and Amplifi Media CEO Steve Goldstein will present the full data at Podcast Movement Denver on August 24th.