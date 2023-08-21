ESPN Radio Confirms New Network Lineup To Start In September

After layoffs, rumors, and major moves, ESPN Radio has unveiled its new national weekday lineup that will start September 5. The new roster features both veteran radio hosts and fresh voices for ESPN.

The morning slot will be helmed by the trio of Chris Canty, Evan Cohen, and Michelle Smallmon, as initially covered. Canty, an 11-year NFL pro and Super Bowl champion, moved to the national network in 2020. Cohen brings over two decades of radio industry experience, including hosting SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio. Smallmon, a former ESPN radio producer, returned to national ESPN Radio in 2022 after an on-air stint in St. Louis.

Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg will continue to host Greeny in its current midday window. Chris Carlin and Joe Fortenbaugh will take over the early afternoon slot. Carlin, an Emmy-winning host, joined ESPN in 2019, while Fortenbaugh, a sports betting analyst, joined full-time in August 2020.

Afternoon drive will feature Freddie & Harry with veteran host Freddie Coleman and former NFL pro Harry Douglas. Coleman has been with ESPN Radio since 2004, and Douglas has been a contributor across various ESPN shows.

The evening lineup will include Amber & Ian with Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons, followed by GameNight with host Q Myers. Rounding off the night will be SportsCenter AllNight, led by Jay Reynolds, Jim Basquil, and a revolving door of guest hosts.

ESPN Executive Editor & Head of Event & Studio Production Norby Williamson said, “All of the pieces really came together for this exciting new weekday lineup, featuring a deep team of credible and diverse voices. The combination of ESPN fan favorites and respected voices from across the radio industry, led by the powerful trio of Evan, Chris and Michelle in the morning, will provide listeners with engaging conversations and a personal connection with the hosts, only found on radio.”