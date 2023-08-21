KUT’s ‘Tacos of Texas’ Podcast Is Coming Back For Thirds

Austin NPR affiliate KUT‘s Tacos of Texas podcast, hosted by Mando Rayo, is returning for its third season, with a renewed focus on the culture, roots, and lesser-known stories surrounding Tex-Mex cuisine. From exploring the origins of Tex-Mex to delving into indigenous foodways, the podcast aims to put the microphone in front of those often overlooked in the culinary world.

The new season kicks off with a unique exploration of culturally relevant foods served in the Austin Independent School District’s elementary school cafeterias, inspired by Rayo’s 11-year-old son. The episode will look at the variations in menu offerings across different schools, questioning if there is equity in the food quality, as well as getting students’ perspectives on the food.

“We learned so much around how much [school lunches have] been updated, the recipes and the styles,” Rayo said. “Yes, it is Taco Tuesday, but they also have like a bean tamal; they have a Cuban bowl.”

Podcast producer Sharon Arteaga added, “We’re putting the microphone in front of people who are often overlooked – like, nobody’s thinking of them as celebrities, but they’re keeping the food alive in their kitchens, in their restaurants. And even the people as consumers – like the bean and cheese episode, it’s all about just like the fans of the taco. So I think it’s really great that we’re able to give a platform to lesser-known stories.”