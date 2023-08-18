Is AM Radio Legislating When It Should Be Innovating?

(By Randy Michaels) A number of lawmakers want to make it illegal for auto manufacturers to eliminate AM radio in cars. Here is another approach: put more on AM that consumers want to hear.

Long ago we realized that AM stations would do better with spoken word formats that are not dependant on fidelity. The Rush Limbaugh Show launched in 1984 and went national in 1988, opening the door for conservative talk to become a format. Jeff Smulyan debuted all sports on WFAN on July 1, 1987, opening the door to hundreds of imitators. It’s been 35 years since the last transformative spoken word format. There are hundreds of successful talk shows that aren’t political or sports-oriented, but most of them aren’t on the radio. They are on TV or podcasts. Why?

The industry often acts like AM doesn’t matter. The FCC decided that the best way to revitalize AM was to give many AM stations a translator limited to 1/24th the power of a Class A FM. Calling adding an FM translator “AM Revitalization” is Orwellian thinking. An FM translator may help some broadcasters but it certainly doesn’t help the AM band or create a reason to keep AM in cars. How many of the AM stations awarded a translator to “revitalize AM” promote ONLY the translator frequency? A lot of them.

KNX in Los Angeles added an FM simulcast in December 2021. Ratings and revenue have stayed about the same. In the July 23 trend, KNX AM and FM have a 2.8. AM only KFI has 4.2. If AM matters, but news belongs on FM, why doesn’t KNX AM do something else? Like sports, conservative talk, or SOMETHING ELSE. Highly levered broadcasters would often rather sell the AM transmitter land than develop the AM asserts. 850 AM in Boston has a 50,000-watt directional signal with intense coverage of the Boston urbanized area. The kind of coverage required to overcome noise and interference. Rumor has it that the array is about to be dismantled. This is the story of AM almost everywhere.

Formerly great AM stations are killing themselves with outrageously high commercial loads. Morning shows that used to fight for the most relevant guests, now interview those who will pay for the privilege. Weekends and nights are filled with paid programs selling quack medicines and questionable financial advice. This is radio cancer. A station you can’t trust 24 hours a day is a station you can’t trust.

People turn to AM during bad weather and for breaking news. This requires someone competent to be available to provide the relevant coverage. This is not always the case.

If broadcasters want to keep AM in cars they should maintain the band. Many AM stations are operating at low power, with distorted low modulation, serving only to feed their translator. Most AM transmitter sites are poorly maintained. Many don’t operate within their licensed parameters. Many get attention only when they fail completely, if then. AM stations require attention to stay at full power, high modulation, and maximum coverage.

Stations like WLW, KFI, WGN, WBEN, and many others prove that people will listen to AM if you give them a reason; imagine what might happen if broadcasters took some risks and developed some new spoken word formats.

If the industry doesn’t care about AM, why should car makers care? We can ask Congress to mandate AM. Even better, give listeners a reason to demand it.

Randy Michaels has been attributable to more US broadcast licenses than any other broadcaster in the country. As CEO of Jacor Communications, he led one of the nation’s most successful radio groups, both in ratings and revenue, selling the company to ClearChannel in 1999 where he remained as CEO for several years. He is currently the sole proprietor of Radioactive, LLC; a holding company for radio broadcast licenses.