Is AM Radio Legislating When It Should Be Innovating?

(By Randy Michaels) A number of lawmakers want to make it illegal for auto manufacturers to eliminate AM radio in cars. Here is another approach: put more on AM that consumers want to hear.
Long ago we realized that AM stations would do better with spoken word formats that are not dependant on fidelity. The Rush Limbaugh Show launched in 1984 and went national in 1988, opening the door for conservative talk to become a format. Jeff Smulyan debuted all sports on WFAN on July 1, 1987, opening the door to hundreds of imitators. It’s been 35 years since the last transformative spoken word format. There are hundreds of successful talk shows that aren’t political or sports-oriented, but most of them aren’t on the radio. They are on TV or podcasts. Why?
The industry often acts like AM doesn’t matter. The FCC decided that the best way to revitalize AM was to give many AM stations a translator limited to 1/24th the power of a Class A FM. Calling adding an FM translator “AM Revitalization” is Orwellian thinking. An FM translator may help some broadcasters but it certainly doesn’t help the AM band or create a reason to keep AM in cars. How many of the AM stations awarded a translator to “revitalize AM” promote ONLY the translator frequency? A lot of them.
KNX in Los Angeles added an FM simulcast in December 2021. Ratings and revenue have stayed about the same. In the July 23 trend, KNX AM and FM have a 2.8. AM only KFI has 4.2. If AM matters, but news belongs on FM, why doesn’t KNX AM do something else? Like sports, conservative talk, or SOMETHING ELSE. Highly levered broadcasters would often rather sell the AM transmitter land than develop the AM asserts. 850 AM in Boston has a 50,000-watt directional signal with intense coverage of the Boston urbanized area. The kind of coverage required to overcome noise and interference. Rumor has it that the array is about to be dismantled. This is the story of AM almost everywhere.
Formerly great AM stations are killing themselves with outrageously high commercial loads. Morning shows that used to fight for the most relevant guests, now interview those who will pay for the privilege. Weekends and nights are filled with paid programs selling quack medicines and questionable financial advice. This is radio cancer. A station you can’t trust 24 hours a day is a station you can’t trust.
People turn to AM during bad weather and for breaking news. This requires someone competent to be available to provide the relevant coverage. This is not always the case.
If broadcasters want to keep AM in cars they should maintain the band. Many AM stations are operating at low power, with distorted low modulation, serving only to feed their translator. Most AM transmitter sites are poorly maintained. Many don’t operate within their licensed parameters. Many get attention only when they fail completely, if then. AM stations require attention to stay at full power, high modulation, and maximum coverage.
Stations like WLW, KFI, WGN, WBEN, and many others prove that people will listen to AM if you give them a reason; imagine what might happen if broadcasters took some risks and developed some new spoken word formats.
If the industry doesn’t care about AM, why should car makers care? We can ask Congress to mandate AM. Even better, give listeners a reason to demand it.
Randy Michaels has been attributable to more US broadcast licenses than any other broadcaster in the country. As CEO of Jacor Communications, he led one of the nation’s most successful radio groups, both in ratings and revenue, selling the company to ClearChannel in 1999 where he remained as CEO for several years. He is currently the sole proprietor of Radioactive, LLC; a holding company for radio broadcast licenses.
While I agree with many of these points, one still has to face the reality that the AM band transmissions are flawed next to FM, streaming, and other digital forms of audio delivery. I have also said that an AM station is only as good as its night signal. The stations listed in this article all have night signals as good as their daytime signals. When an listener’s AM station disappears at 4:30 pm driving home from work in December with no explanation because of some highly directional low power night operation, people aren’t going to put up with this for very long. My only other small comment is that to say an FM translator is only 1/24th the power of a class A FM is not entirely true. While limited to 250 watts ERP, as “fill-in” translators they are not limited in HAAT. A translator running 250 watts ERP at 480 meters HAAT is equivalent to a full 6 KW ERP Class A FM. Higher than 480 meters HAAT would be in the class C3 power levels.
Exactly! People have shown they will listen to compelling content regardless of the delivery medium.
Broadcasters were walking away from AM using translators and in some cases, turning off the station and handing back licenses until the car makers noticed and wanted to stop putting AM in cars. Then all of a sudden AM was important again.
Excellent opinion and insights from one of the pioneers of what was the revitalization of AM Radio. The AMs that continue to win have great content and have a connection to their communities. Pushing an App and widening a station’s distribution is critical. However, Randy is so very right in What he’s written here. Improve the product and improve the listening environment … and improve the audio quality.
The average age of AM listeners today is 70+. Young people are NOT listening to the AM band. Stations need to create the desire for consumers to listen. Not just spoken word, but other formats as well. Something out of the ordinary. Let high-schoolers do oldies shows on AM. What have you got to lose? AM was a kids medium till the 1970’s. They’re schools will be crazy listening to friends on the radio. Spreads lots of word-of-mouth, while increasing TSP & Cume. The only people really listening to AM radio are people who grew up with it. Time to change that scenario.