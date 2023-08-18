Entravision Scores Extended Spanish-Language NFL Radio Rights

It’s game on for Entravision Communications as the company renewed and expanded its contract with the NFL to the be sole Spanish-language radio broadcast partner of the league.

Entravision stations will broadcast 51 NFL games through the 18 week season, covering both key markets and areas where Entravision does not have stations. Game-day coverage will be made available through affiliate partnerships, including the Latino Media Network.

Game day broadcasts will comprise a pre-game show, live game broadcast, post-game analysis, and a 30-minute signature analysis show, Pase Completo, hosted by Ricardo Celis and Tony Nuñez. The Pase Completo program will also be available live on Facebook Live.

The NFL and Entravision first teamed up in 2014, and for a time involved Univision before that company’s merger with Televisa.

Entravision President/COO Jeff Liberman stated, “The fastest-growing fan base for the NFL is the Latino consumer which is passionately awaiting the start of the season. We have had a great partnership with the NFL, and we will continue to build upon this momentum to provide best-in-class coverage and unique cross-promotions that amplify key NFL initiatives.”

NFL SVP Global Brand and Consumer Marketing Marissa Solis added, “Our partnership with Entravision is vital, as it helps bring the NFL to Spanish-speaking fans across the country, one of the fastest-growing segments of our football fan base. Providing Spanish-language calls of a large slate of NFL games, including Sunday Night and Monday Night Football, as well as the postseason and the Super Bowl, Entravision will ensure that our Latino fans have the access to the NFL that they deserve.”