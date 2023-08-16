The Fox Brings Local Sports Programming To Central Pennsylvania

In July, Skywave Broadcasting introduced a new all-sports radio station, Sports Radio 98.7 The Fox (WFXS), to Central Pennsylvania. On August 21, they make it a part of the community with the addition of local programming alongside usual network offerings from Fox Sports.

Most notably, the voice of Penn State football and basketball, Steve Jones, will host The Steve Jones Show middays. The Goon and Ironhead Show, featuring former Nittany Lion Keith Conlin and Penn State wrestling radio voice Jeff Byers will air afternoons on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

High school sports will also receive special attention, with live updates from Centre County’s high school games featured on Centre County Red Zone every Friday night, starting August 25. Additionally, a high school coaches’ show will air for an hour on Wednesday nights.