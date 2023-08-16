X-1023 Lifts Palm Beach Locals During Black Business Month

Hubbard West Palm Beach’s X-1023 (WMBX) has partnered with the City of Boynton Beach to celebrate Black Business Month by offering a $10,000 advertising/marketing schedule to a local business in Palm Beach County.

The collaboration aims to support and grow a business within the community during a month that recognizes the contributions of black-owned businesses to diversity, equality, and economic strength. Eligible businesses must have an annual revenue of less than $5 million in fiscal year 2022 and must have been active for at least two years.

Hubbard WPB Market Manager Elizabeth stated, “We are happy to participate in Black Business Month and to have the opportunity to support locally home-grown businesses in Palm Beach County.”

Program Director Mark McCray said, “We take pride in serving our community and this as a perfect opportunity to use our airwaves to help grow a business in our area.”