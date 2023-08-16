Rising Through The Ranks Concludes Its 2023 Program

The Radio Advertising Bureau, together with BMI, Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, and Xperi, celebrated the completion of the 15th annual Rising Through the Ranks program. The program is designed for women in radio management or those that aspire to lead, enhancing their knowledge and skills.

Starting with a virtual session on August 1, the program continued with in-person sessions on August 9-10 at the BMI Nashville office. The curriculum was tailored to offer real-world applications that participants could implement within their organizations and for their personal development.

The two-day program featured sessions on topics such as Managing Up, Down & All Around, Having it All, Networking vs Not Working, and Bridging the Gap – Programming and Sales Synergy

Featured speakers included industry leaders such as RAB President and CEO Erica Farber, iHeartMedia President Hartley Adkins, award-winning artist Trisha Yearwood, and others.

Farber said, “The RAB team and I look forward to bringing these motivated individuals together for Rising Through the Ranks every year. This year’s group was exposed to new strategies, tactics and experiences for them to put to use immediately and to help them plan for their continued growth and involvement in the radio industry.”

BMI Assistant Vice President, Customer Experience & Engagement Jessica Frost added, “From sharing our paths into the industry, including how we rose through the ranks, to giving tips on professional development in our areas of expertise, this class received some invaluable advice on how to succeed in radio and beyond.”

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented, “This was another stellar year. The attendees were outstanding as was the faculty and curriculum. MIW is so proud to be part of another successful RTTR.”