Radio Mourns The Loss Of Gene Gates

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Julie Gates announced the tragic passing of her husband Gene on June 15. The duo were the eponymous hosts of The Gene & Julie Show, which aired in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas, Albuquerque, and Raleigh.

They were recognized with a Marconi Award in 2015 by the National Association of Broadcasters for their authentic portrayal of marriage, filled with humor and genuine moments, that resonated with listeners.

While there will be no memorial or funeral services as per Gene’s final request, the family welcomes comments and memories shared online, expressing gratitude for the support they have received during this difficult time.

Gene was also known for his work away from the microphone, as he used his platform to rally support for causes close to his heart, such as helping an animal shelter after a fire or aiding a family displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

In the statement, Julie said, “While he accomplished many great things, he was also very human. Gene’s death is a reminder that anyone can be struggling. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You are loved, and you are not alone.”

“Finally, we want to thank our family and friends,” she added. “You have been an unbelievable source of strength for us when we know you’re grieving, too. We love you guys.”