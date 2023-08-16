Fox Sports Radio Ready To Kickoff NFL and NCAA Football

FOX Sports Radio is bringing back Countdown to Kickoff presented by BetMGM for the 2023 football season. Following its debut last year, the show will air live on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, leading up to both NFL and NCAA season openers.

Countdown to Kickoff will provide football fans with insights, betting tips, breaking news, previews of major matchups, injury updates, and analysis of odds, picks, lines, and spreads for bettors and non-bettors alike.

FSR weekend personality Brian Noe will host the college-focused Saturday show, joined by former All-American Penn State Left Guard Rich Ohrnberger and betting analyst Jared Smith. The Sunday program will also be hosted by Noe, featuring eight-year NFL veteran Geoff Schwartz and professional sports bettor Bill “Krack” Krackomberger, the founder of KrackWins.com.

In addition to being broadcasted on radio stations across the nation, the programs will be streamed live on FSR’s iHeartRadio channel and FOXSportsRadio.com. Podcast versions will be available after each show on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.